MHP: Overturned 18-wheeler crash on I-55 South

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-55 south at the I-20 West interchange on Thursday morning.
Police say that the crash happened just after 3 am.
Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle, a 2000 Kenworth was traveling southbound when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned.
The truck was loaded with concrete culverts which were spilled onto the roadway and the median area. Crews are on scene attempting to clear the roadway and delays should be expected.
The driver, who has not been identified was transported to UMMC with minor injuries.
