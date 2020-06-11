MHP Col. Chris Gillard announces retirement after 26 years of service

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Colonel Chris Gillard announced Thursday that he will retire on June 30 after 26 years of service.
Gillard was appointed to serve as MHP Colonel in February 2016.
Prior to his appointment, he served as Director of the Driver Service Bureau, Director of Training, Executive Officer to the Commissioner of Public Safety, Governor’s Executive Protection Detail, Drug Trafficking Interdiction Officer, and Highway Safety Patrol Recruiter.
“I would like to thank the men and women of the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol along with the employees of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety who worked under my direction as Colonel and Assistant Commissioner," Gillard said. "We are blessed to have a great team of dedicated public servants who will continue working hard to protect the citizens of our great state. I am especially thankful for the support and prayers over the years from my wife, mother, family and friends who encouraged me along the way.”
“Colonel Gillard has been a strong leader within the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and a brave public servant within the Mississippi Highway Patrol dedicated to making Mississippi a better and safer place for all who call our great state home," said Gov. Tate Reeves. “Never letting anything sideline his commitment to protect his fellow Mississippians, it has been an honor to work with him over the years. Colonel Gillard leaves behind an impressive legacy, and we wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”
When asked about his legacy, Colonel Gillard wants people to know that anything is possible with a strong faith in God and the willful determination to never give up pursuing one’s goals.
He plans to continue mentoring young people and providing inspiration.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.