Man arrested, charged after a shooting in Natchez
By Justin Dixon | June 11, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 12:12 PM

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest after a shooting in Natchez on Wednesday night.

According to deputies, they were called to Merit Health Natchez in reference to a shooting victim.

While at the hospital, they discovered that the victim, 26-year-old Eric Minor, was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right forearm.

Deputies then learned of the alleged suspect and arrested him at his residence on Cottage Drive.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Stephen Thomas.

Thomas is being held at the Adams County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Human Life.

