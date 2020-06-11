Man arrested, charged after a shooting in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest after a shooting in Natchez on Wednesday night.
According to deputies, they were called to Merit Health Natchez in reference to a shooting victim.
While at the hospital, they discovered that the victim, 26-year-old Eric Minor, was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right forearm.
Deputies then learned of the alleged suspect and arrested him at his residence on Cottage Drive.
The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Stephen Thomas.
Thomas is being held at the Adams County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Human Life.
