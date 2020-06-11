One person dead, another in critical condition after a shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Dalton Street and Hill Avenue on Thursday morning.
A man was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.
The victim has been identified as Latony Carter.
Police say another person was found at the same location suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
No motive or suspects are known at this time. If you have any information please call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or crime stoppers at 601-354-8477 (TIPS).
