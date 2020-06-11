One person dead, another in critical condition after a shooting in Jackson

Shooting on Dalton St. and Hill Ave. (Source: WLBT)
By Justin Dixon | June 11, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT - Updated June 11 at 10:16 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Dalton Street and Hill Avenue on Thursday morning.

A man was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Latony Carter.

Truck found at Dalton Street and Hill Avenue (Source: WLBT)

Police say another person was found at the same location suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No motive or suspects are known at this time. If you have any information please call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or crime stoppers at 601-354-8477 (TIPS).

