Jones County woman jailed for Facebook posts alleging parents are racist

JONES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A team of African American attorneys will hold a press conference tomorrow afternoon announcing plans to represent a white Jones County woman at her 1 p.m. bail hearing.
Lead attorney Carlos Moore says 21-year-old Kaileigh Schmidt was charged on Wednesday with two counts of obscene communication, after alleging her parents were racist, posting their personal information on social media, which lead to death threats against them.
Schmidt’s parents, who live in Ellisville, pressed charges in Jones County Justice Court, leading to their daughter’s arrest.
Kaileigh Schmidt faces six months in county jail and a $500 fine.
The press conference in Ellisville starts at 2 p.m.
