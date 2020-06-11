Investigation launched after man crashes, dies moments after fight in Vicksburg parking lot

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation has been launched by the Vicksburg Police Department after a man crashed his car and died moments after a fight.
It happened Thursday afternoon around 5:30 p.m.
According to police, Gary Hardy, 44, was injured after being involved in a fight in the parking lot of JPK Food Mart.
A few minutes later, Hardy was pronounced dead after crashing his car on Ken Karyl Avenue.
Investigators say they have identified a person of interest and will release more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.