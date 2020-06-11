Foscue, Westburg off the board after first day of MLB Draft

STARKVILLE, Miss. - For the second time in program history, the Mississippi State baseball program has seen a pair of student-athletes drafted in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft, as Justin Foscue and Jordan Westburg were each chosen on night one of the event.
After both went undrafted out of high school, Foscue and Westburg join the Thunder and Lightning duo of Will Clark (No. 2) and Rafael Palmeiro (No. 22), who were chosen in the first round of the 1985 MLB Draft.
The Diamond Dawgs are the 22nd NCAA program to have multiple student-athletes taken in the first round on multiple occasions. As the No. 14 overall pick, Foscue is the fifth-highest pick in Mississippi State history, behind only Clark (1985; 2nd), B.J. Wallace (3rd; 1992), Paul Maholm (8th; 2003) and Hunter Renfroe (13th; 2013). He is the 12th Diamond Dawg drafted by the Texas Rangers, which are the most by a single organization in program history.
Westburg was the first pick - No. 30 overall - in the competitive balance round, as Baltimore picked an MSU player for the 10th time in the organization’s history with the 30th overall selection. Mississippi State now has 16 student-athletes drafted in the first round of the June Regular Draft, which ranks tied for No. 10 nationally.
The Diamond Dawgs have seen seven players taken in the first round since 2012, which is tied for No. 4 among NCAA programs. Including the January and June Secondary phase drafts, Mississippi State has 17 first round selections, as Del Unser was chosen 18th overall in the first round of the 1966 June Secondary Phase.
In the MLB Draft, Mississippi State has heard 174 student-athletes’ names called at the event for a total of 214 draft picks. State has seen 63 taken in the first 10 rounds with 31 selected in the first five rounds, including the 16 first rounders.
