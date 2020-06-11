Foscue, Westburg off the board after first day of MLB Draft

The Diamond Dawgs are the 22nd NCAA program to have multiple student-athletes taken in the first round on multiple occasions. As the No. 14 overall pick, Foscue is the fifth-highest pick in Mississippi State history, behind only Clark (1985; 2nd), B.J. Wallace (3rd; 1992), Paul Maholm (8th; 2003) and Hunter Renfroe (13th; 2013). He is the 12th Diamond Dawg drafted by the Texas Rangers, which are the most by a single organization in program history.