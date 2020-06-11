First Alert Forecast: less humid, quiet and mild Thursday

THURSDAY: High pressure muscles into the area, bringing bountiful sunshine, seasonably dry air and seasonable temperatures. Expect highs in the middle 80s, dropping into the 60s again by early Friday morning.
FRIDAY: Rounding out the work week with more sunshine and tolerable humidity levels around central Mississippi. Expect highs to creep a little warmer - in the upper 80s through the afternoon hours; lows dropping into the middle 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to hold firm over the region through the latter half of the week with tolerable humidity levels for mid-June standards. Expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 into the weekend. Rain chances will remain low or near-zero through the majority of the weekend ahead, though, a stray shower or storm may emerge again by early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.