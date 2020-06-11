Brandon-alum and MSU star J.T. Ginn picked by Mets

JT Ginn was taken by the New York Mets in the second round with the 52nd overall pick on Thursday (June 11). Mississippi State tied for the fifth most picks in the country with three. Their three picks in the first two rounds were tied for the most in 2020 (Miami (Fla.), Texas A&M). In the 56 drafts since 1965, State has had at least three student-athletes drafted on 33 occasions.