Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The high temperature reached 90 degrees today, but it didn’t feel so hot, because of lower humidity that is settling in across our area. Clear skies tonight with calm winds will allow the temperatures to drop into the lower 60s by morning. More sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs reaching the middle and upper 80s, plus with low humidity. It looks like this nice spell of weather will last into this weekend. Highs will get closer to 90 again. Next week will bring back the humidity with a chance for afternoon showers. Highs will reach the lower 90s and it will feel closer to 100 degrees. West wind tonight at 5mph and northerly at 10mph Thursday. Average high this time of year is 89 and the average low is 68. Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:07pm.