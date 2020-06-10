Waitr reveals most popular meals in Jackson since start of pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With many households turning to food delivery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, popular food delivery app Waitr has given us a peek into what Jackson is ordering and what restaurants dishes are being delivered straight to diners’ doorsteps.
Waitr researched its data and the top foods and menu items delivered in the Jackson area since March. The company found that local residents enjoy a wide variety of cuisines, but wings, pizza, and fajitas top the charts.
Jackson Area’s Top 10 Most-Delivered Foods
- Wings
- Pizza
- Fajitas
- Caesar Salad
- Fajita Quesadilla
- Cheesesteak
- Cheeseburger
- Chicken Hibachi
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
- Club Sandwich
Meanwhile, Waitr’s ordering data revealed customers in Jackson tend to order from a mix of independent neighborhood restaurants, as well as several well-known chains.
Top 10 dishes from restaurants ordered in Jackson Area
- Chicken Wings - Boston Fish Supreme
- Carnivore Pizza - Pizza Shack
- Rib Tips - E&L Barbecue
- Hibachi Combo - Red Samurai Hibachi Express
- Gyro – Zeek’z
- Yakimesi - Bonfire Grill
- Plato Feliz - El Ranchito
- Bacon Cheeseburger - Five Guys
- Smoked Sausage Slider - Big Apple Inn
- Pad Thai - Thai Time
