USDA approves Mississippi to accept SNAP benefits online

Washington, D.C. (WLBT) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Wednesday the approval of a request from Mississippi to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households.
This approval will allow Mississippi to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers with a target start date to be announced at a later time.
Mississippi’s SNAP participation is more than 420,000 individuals, more than 195,000 households, and totals $606 million annually in federal benefits.
