Repaving project underway on Belvedere Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The City of Jackson began a repaving project on Belvedere Drive.
Drivers slowly navigated the reduced traffic pattern Monday morning as Public Works crews were out working on the bumpy street.
The City of Jackson hosted a news conference at Key Elementary Monday morning, located at the intersection of Belvedere Drive and McDowell Road.
“It has been our mission as an administration to show progress,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “We know that our infrastructure has been well behind the regular and routine maintenance that it has deserved over many, many years. We understand that we will not be able to repave every road or deal with every infrastructure project that the constituents deserve. We are grateful we can show progress, we are grateful we can be in Ward 6 in front of this elementary school in order to show the community that not only do we care about them, we care about their children.”
Road work will not only take place on Belvedere Drive, City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams announced work will also begin on McDowell Road, as well as work on sidewalks to improve accessibility in the area.
“This is just a continued effort by this administration to put monies into our infrastructure to improve it," Dr. Williams said. “We will continue to do that each and every time we receive monies. We will invest it in our aging infrastructure in order to better serve the citizens in the City of Jackson.”
Mayor Lumumba went on to thank Jacksonians who voted for the city’s 1% sales tax and said it is allowing infrastructure work to progress.
“We aren’t choosing to pave roads in lieu of sewer projects that people are dealing with,” Mayor Lumumba said. “I want you to know that this administration is not tone-deaf to what is taking place. I want you to know we are gravely concerned with our declining infrastructure that is under the ground and causing great discomfort and a great challenge to the residents as it relates to sewer projects. I want you to know relief is on the way with regard to many of those projects.”
Mayor Lumumba said this project costs $5,275,000 and is a part of contract B in the city’s 2020 paving season campaign.
Dr. Williams said the Belvedere project is expected to be completed in the fall.
