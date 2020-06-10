Repaving project underway on Belvedere Drive in Jackson

“It has been our mission as an administration to show progress,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “We know that our infrastructure has been well behind the regular and routine maintenance that it has deserved over many, many years. We understand that we will not be able to repave every road or deal with every infrastructure project that the constituents deserve. We are grateful we can show progress, we are grateful we can be in Ward 6 in front of this elementary school in order to show the community that not only do we care about them, we care about their children.”