Mississippi’s ‘Safe Return Order’ is being extended and amended

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi will maintain some COVID-19 related restrictions till at least the end of the month.
Governor Tate Reeves is extending the ‘Safe Return Order’ by two weeks. It will now expire June 29.
As cases, transmission and hospitalizations stay steady, so will the restrictions. Something that Governor Reeves says is necessary.
“My hope would have been that we could have no restrictions in Mississippi in the month of June but that’s just not what the data suggests,” noted Reeves.
The Governor and health officials looked at several factors when making those decisions. An alarming trend they’re finding is more young people getting the virus.
“I’m concerned about what that community spread looks like," explained Reeves. "It puts more and more of those individuals in the vulnerable categories at risk.”
“I’m about to say if you’re over 65, avoid your grandkids unless they know how to behave because we’re going to continue to see more and more problems unless we honor these social distancing issues,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Hospitalizations are also a factor; the health department data showing there hasn’t been a drop off in ICU or ventilator usage.
“Number of hospitalized patients is 442 for today," said Dobbs. "ICU beds, 156 and ventilators, 103 patients on ventilators. The critical element in the potential shortage is going to be ICU beds.”
“Both of those levels are manageable, but they’re also at a level that is as high as we have seen for a long time,” noted Reeves.
There are some restrictions being loosened in the order. Gyms will be able to increase capacity from 25 to 50 percent and bars and restaurants serving alcohol will have the 10 p.m. curfew lifted.
But Reeves announces those changes with a caveat.
“These changes should not be taken as a signal that the risk of COVID-19 is gone,” added Reeves. The changes to the order won’t take effect until Monday morning at 8.
