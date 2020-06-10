Mississippians sign petition to abolish state grocery tax

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is one of only three states to tax groceries at the full sales tax rate. A petition to abolish the 7 percent tax is now making its rounds online.
State Senator John Horhn doesn't think the timing is right.
“It’s an admirable effort. I’ll say that much for it. But our sales tax revenues are down in the state right now because of the pandemic. I’m not sure that this is the proper time to make such a drastic change to our revenue stream, but it’s a good idea. You know, the grocery tax is one of the most regressive taxes around,” say Horhn.
On average, the grocery tax will cost $650 per household.
Travis Crabtree signed the petition, saying, “It’s important to put the money back into the consumer’s hands to be able to have spending power to support local farm and food businesses and groceries right now."
He is a project manager for the Fertile Ground Project. The group is focused on providing food access to people in Jackson and surrounding cities.
Crabtree said the grocery tax plays a part in that.
“I understand that revenue is extremely low in the state. But revenue is extremely low in households right now and just any sort of little bit can help families right now. And it’s food that we’re talking about and, like, if people are going hungry it is, you know, not okay,” said Crabtree.
With the tax eliminated, the government would need to come up with the revenue through a different tax. Senator Horhn said until that’s ironed out, the tax will likely stay as is.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.