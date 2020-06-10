Man arrested for house fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire department has released new details about a house fire that happened in Jackson early Wednesday morning.
Fire investigators believe the house fire was an act of arson and they have made an arrest.
The fire broke out at a house in the 3200 block of Sears Street; it was put out safely according to JFD. No one was injured.
One man was arrested by Arson Investigators of JFD for intentionally setting the fire.
They’re calling him John Doe right now until they can confirm his identity.
