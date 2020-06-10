Man arrested, accused of DUI hit-and-run in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison Police Department arrested a man after an early morning hit-and-run.
Officers were called to the crash scene on Highway 51 at Hoy Road before 5 a.m. Wednesday. A driver was found injured in her vehicle and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
After being told the other driver fled the scene, officers chased him down on Madison Parkway and took him into custody.
Police say the female driver was stopped at a traffic light on Highway 51 when the other driver crashed into her from behind.
The driver was identified as 29-year-old Harrison Little of Dallas, Texas.
Little was arrested and charged with aggravated driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. He’s being held at Madison County Detention Center.
Police say additional or upgraded charges may be possible.
