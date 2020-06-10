Malco Theaters to begin reopening June 15

By Jacob Gallant | June 10, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 3:40 PM

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Malco Theaters will begin reopening on Monday, June 15.

Several theaters, including Renaissance Cinema Grill in Ridgeland, will be part of the first theaters to reopen. These include:

  • Renaissance Cinema Grill (Ridgeland, MS)
  • Olive Branch Cinema Grill (Olive Branch, MS)
  • Desoto Cinema Grill (Southaven, MS)
  • Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill (Tupelo, MS)
  • Smyrna Cinema (Smyrna, TN)
  • Owensboro Cinema Grill (Owensboro, KY)

Other theaters will be added to a rollout schedule each week afterward. Malco plans to have every theater operational by mid-July in time for the movie Tenet.

All locations have been closed since mid-March because of COVID-19.

“Malco is very excited to re-open theatres and welcome our customers back,” said David Tashie, President & COO. “We have been diligently working on implementing new measures and protocols to ensure the safety of our guests and employees, and we cannot wait for everyone to enjoy a night out experiencing movies on the big screen again.”

With no movies being released, the theaters will run a series of classics, indie films and pre-COVID releases. These include:

  • The King of Staten Island
  • The High Note
  • Jaws
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Madagascar
  • Indiana Jones
  • Trolls: World Tour
  • I Still Believe
  • The Invisible Man

After that, films currently scheduled for July released include Unhinged (July 1), Tenet (July 17), Mulan (July 24) and Spongebob: Sponge on the Run (July 31).

