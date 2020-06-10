Malco Theaters to begin reopening June 15

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Malco Theaters will begin reopening on Monday, June 15.
Several theaters, including Renaissance Cinema Grill in Ridgeland, will be part of the first theaters to reopen. These include:
- Renaissance Cinema Grill (Ridgeland, MS)
- Olive Branch Cinema Grill (Olive Branch, MS)
- Desoto Cinema Grill (Southaven, MS)
- Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill (Tupelo, MS)
- Smyrna Cinema (Smyrna, TN)
- Owensboro Cinema Grill (Owensboro, KY)
Other theaters will be added to a rollout schedule each week afterward. Malco plans to have every theater operational by mid-July in time for the movie Tenet.
All locations have been closed since mid-March because of COVID-19.
“Malco is very excited to re-open theatres and welcome our customers back,” said David Tashie, President & COO. “We have been diligently working on implementing new measures and protocols to ensure the safety of our guests and employees, and we cannot wait for everyone to enjoy a night out experiencing movies on the big screen again.”
With no movies being released, the theaters will run a series of classics, indie films and pre-COVID releases. These include:
- The King of Staten Island
- The High Note
- Jaws
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Madagascar
- Indiana Jones
- Trolls: World Tour
- I Still Believe
- The Invisible Man
After that, films currently scheduled for July released include Unhinged (July 1), Tenet (July 17), Mulan (July 24) and Spongebob: Sponge on the Run (July 31).
