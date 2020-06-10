WATCH: Gov. Reeves extends Safe Return order; Back to Business grant launches Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves revealed “big news” ahead of Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing.
Monday marked the highest daily total of new cases so far, with 498 new cases reported by Mississippi State Department of Health. Since then, there have been more than 300 reported both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Monday, Reeves said the state will not be over the coronavirus until, “probably towards the end of the year."
The Back to Business Mississippi grant program launches Thursday, June 11, at noon. Click here to see more.
Qualifying small businesses with 50 employees or less can receive up to $25,000 depending on their expenses during the pandemic.
“We need to always remember: the pandemic was not just a public health emergency," Reeves said. “It plunged our country into the greatest job loss since the Great Depression. The economic damage—and the human cost of it—has been incalculable. We need to do everything in our power to take care of our neighbors.”
Reeves also announced two new executive orders, including extending his Safe Return order for two more weeks and getting government employees back to work.
The Safe Return order will run through June 29 at 8 a.m.
Amendments to the order include lifting the 10 p.m. closing of restaurants and bars that serve alcohol.
Gyms and fitness centers are now allowed to increase capacity to 50% of its maximum. Indoor and outdoor arenas can now open with social distancing restrictions with limiting seated capacity at 25%.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.