First Alert Forecast: AM rain, PM sunshine Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Rain and storms will be possible to start your day off, though, expect clouds to break for sunshine as the front sweeps through the region. We’ll still be able to warm up into the middle to upper 80s, but humidity levels will be dropping in the wake of the front. Overnight, clear skies and lower humidity will allow for temps to drop into the 60s.
THURSDAY: High pressure muscles into the area, bringing bountiful sunshine, seasonably dry air and seasonable temperatures. Expect highs in the middle 80s, dropping into the 60s again by early Friday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to hold firm over the region through the latter half of the week with tolerable humidity levels for mid-June standards. Expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s through late week. Rain chances will remain low or near-zero through the majority of the weekend ahead. A stray shower or storm may emerge again by early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
