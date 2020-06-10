FBI negotiating team, SWAT team on the ground in Pelahatchie due to armed standoff

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - An FBI negotiating team, along with a SWAT team, is currently on the ground in Pelahatchie.
This after an individual fled a traffic stop near I-20 earlier today. The suspect is said to have a gun.
Undersheriff Raymond Duke said a person jumped out of their car at the traffic stop and that police then searched the woods for the suspect.
Both westbound lanes are shut down and Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey calls the situation “an armed standoff.”
This is a developing story.
