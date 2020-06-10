'Everybody was just going crazy’: Mississippians buying record level of alcohol

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - At first there was a run on groceries, then hand sanitizer and now wine and bourbon.
Liquor sales continue to peak at a high level after the onset of the coronavirus. Some liquor stores we talked to say their sales are up 8-10 percent since early March.
David Rushing of Joe T’s in Ridgeland said, “The volume was unbelievable. I think at first people were concerned that they were going to close us down and that hit real hard so everybody was just going crazy to make sure they loaded up on something.”
The demand so great the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control is seeing record numbers of orders from vendors. They’ve already delivered 140-thousand more cases than they did last year.
“Getting our supply from ABC, you multiply that times as many permitting ease as we have in the state it’s hard for them to keep up. So we’re running about a week behind on being able to actually get stuck in that we’ve ordered,” said Rushing.
The Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control says they’re shipping at capacity from their warehouse and are adding shifts to meet the demands.
April sales comparable to those during the Christmas and New Year holiday. ABC officials say it could take weeks to work through the backlog of orders here and are asking stores to be patient.
In the meantime, some are not complaining as long as their cash registers stay full.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.