Dobbs disputes WHO’s claim that asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is “rare”

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A statement from the World Health Organization this week that claimed asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus happened only in “rare” cases has spawned harsh criticism from Mississippi’s top health official.
“Absolutely not true, unwise statement, and misleading,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday. “It’s a little bit of an issue of her being overly precise and confusing people.”
Part of Dr. Dobbs’ reaction to the WHO claim could be because he’s already seen clear evidence of asymptomatic spread in cases still under investigation by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
“We had a card game, 9 people were there. One person was there, had no symptoms, but got sick a couple of days later. Gave it to seven of the other eight people. So that’s an asymptomatic person, someone with no symptoms, at a social event, giving it to the vast majority of people they’re around," Dobbs said.
He and other health experts also agree that mixed messages like the WHO claim can actually undermine what they’re trying to do: save lives through preventative measures.
“There is a lot of rapidly changing policies, procedures, information, and if you read it a week late, it may appear as something that we’re now saying, ‘do the opposite.’ And it is because it’s a deluge of information that’s changing pretty rapidly," said Dr. Alan Jones, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Jones said unfortunately that many will take the original WHO claim and believe it because it fits their situation, and could lead them to believe the pandemic itself isn’t a serious threat.
“The truth of the matter is, we’re far from through this. We’re still seeing record numbers of cases week to week that are getting posted. We’re still seeing a high clip of hospital volume associated with these cases, and the more people are out and about, the more it’s gonna spread."
