Consider This: Moving Forward on the Flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is progress in the legislature on changing the Mississippi flag. To Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn, Republican Senator Brice Wiggins and other legislators who are working to make this happen, thank you for your leadership.
And to all Republican legislators who are concerned that voting in favor of a change will negatively affect your political career, consider this:
Nikki Haley, Republican Governor of South Carolina led the effort to remove the Confederate Flag from the statehouse grounds after the massacre in Charleston. That showed amazing leadership. Was that the end of Haley’s political career? No. In fact, quite the opposite. She became UN Ambassador under President Donald Trump. And if Nikki Haley decides to run for President in 2024, odds are she will win the Republican nomination, and would have a good chance at becoming the first female U.S. President. That is about as far from political disaster as one can get.
Next week, June 17th, it will be 5 years since the Emanuel AME worshipers were gunned down at their Charleston bible study. It would be so powerful if our state legislature finalized the vote to change our flag next week to honor and remember those wonderful men and women who were murdered because of racist hate.
If you want to see a new flag now, contact your state legislator, especially if that person is a Republican. They need to hear from you.
We wrap up today’s commentary with an image created by Marshall Ramsay, editorial cartoonist for Mississippi Today. Marshall is very talented and once again used his gift to create a powerful, impactful image. I would only change one thing. Instead of “Its time,” it should say “It’s way past time.
