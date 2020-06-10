Consider This: Moving Forward on the Flag

Nikki Haley, Republican Governor of South Carolina led the effort to remove the Confederate Flag from the statehouse grounds after the massacre in Charleston. That showed amazing leadership. Was that the end of Haley’s political career? No. In fact, quite the opposite. She became UN Ambassador under President Donald Trump. And if Nikki Haley decides to run for President in 2024, odds are she will win the Republican nomination, and would have a good chance at becoming the first female U.S. President. That is about as far from political disaster as one can get.