23-year-old Utica man dies after wreck in Hinds Co.

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed Tuesday morning after a wreck in Hinds County.
According to MHP, the accident happened around 7:15 a.m. on I-20 near Edwards.
Preliminary reports reveal a 2009 Infiniti G37 passenger car was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and hit a guardrail.
The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was killed. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver has been identified at 23-year-old Robert L. Barnes, Jr.
Speed and weather are believed to be factors in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.