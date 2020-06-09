23-year-old Utica man dies after wreck in Hinds Co.

By Josh Carter | June 9, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT - Updated June 9 at 10:56 AM

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed Tuesday morning after a wreck in Hinds County.

According to MHP, the accident happened around 7:15 a.m. on I-20 near Edwards.

Preliminary reports reveal a 2009 Infiniti G37 passenger car was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and hit a guardrail.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was killed. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver has been identified at 23-year-old Robert L. Barnes, Jr.

Speed and weather are believed to be factors in the crash.

