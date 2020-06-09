Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A very muggy day today with the feels like temperature or the heat index reaching well over 100 degrees today. In fact, it peaked around 110 at one point. A few showers and a thunderstorm are possible overnight with a weak cool front coming through the area around sunrise. Severe weather is unlikely, but we are in a marginal threat. That’s the lowest end of the scale. Tomorrow will turn sunny and less humid. Highs will reach the 80s, but the humidity being low will make it feel nice. Expect lows in the 60s for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s through this weekend. Each day will be sunny. This dry streak will stick around a while. South wind tonight at 10mph and southwest at 15mph Wednesday. Average high is 89 this time of year and the average low is 68. Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:07pm.