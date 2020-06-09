TN Rep. Mike Carter apologizes for racially offensive comment on House floor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee representative Mike Carter found himself apologizing before the Tennessee House Monday.
Hours before, he said, “Other questions, comments? Representative Towns? He’s getting the secret formula to Kentucky fried chicken, and is pretty concentrated on that.”
That comment was in reference to Representative Joe Towns from Memphis.
Carter later apologized on the house floor for alluding to the long-held stereotype of black people.
Carter said, “Today earlier I said something stupid. Foot in mouth disease I suppose. I made an inappropriate and deeply regretful comment, that hurt my friend Joe’s feelings. I am never as hurt as when I hurt someone else.”
Carter also apologized to all of his colleagues and the citizens of Tennessee.
Towns said he did not hear the comment during the committee meeting. But he said he appreciates Towns for being “man enough” to speak in front of the House, and he said he enjoys working with him.
In the end, Towns accepted Carter's apology and the two shook hands.
Representative Towns said with what is happening in the country right now, we must choose words wisely.
