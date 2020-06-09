Millsaps names Prather as new men’s basketball coach

"We are very excited to have Michael as our new Head Men's Basketball Coach, and are looking forward to adding his family to ours at Millsaps,” said Director of Athletics Aaron Pelch. “He has had great success as an assistant at various institutions in Division III, has been part of an Elite 8 team, and is known for having a great defensive mind. Michael is committed to the Division III philosophy of balance between athletic and academic commitments and I believe he will be a great mentor to our players as they grow. I'm excited about the future of Millsaps basketball under Michael's leadership."