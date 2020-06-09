Leader of Saints non-profit reacts to Drew Brees controversial comments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New Orleans Saints fans stretch from the Big Easy to Magnolia State.
As you can imagine many people were concerned and even outraged over the recent statements made by Saints Quarterback over disrespecting the flag.
Quincy Robinson is a die hard Saints fan and the president of Who Dat Nation Mississippi. He spoke about how the team and fans can move forward.
He admits New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees’ statements shocked many people in his group.
“Okay, I’m going to be honest with you. The first reaction to everybody got, I would imagine, would been of Aw. We are all wondering what?” said Robinson.
During a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Brees said that he would never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.
The New Orleans Saints Quarterback was talking about the NFL players who took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality.
Brees said his passion came from the deep connection with the military through his grandfathers.
“Everybody had mixed emotions and mixed feelings about it.”
One day after making those comments— Drew Brees apologized twice on social media and recorded a video message.
He even addressed President Trump after he tweeted his disagreement with Brees apologizing.
The quarterback responded, “We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities."
“Besides him being the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, he is still white man in the United States and many like him will probably not admit it. [They] feel and felt the same way he did in this because he didn’t hear. He finally listened, he heard, he understood and now he can speak about that. But more so not just speak about it, he will act on it. As The Who Dat Nation, we stand together and Drew’s apology is 100 percent accepted,” said Robinson.
