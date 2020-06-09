JPS employees say payments not deposited into state retirement system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A 3 on your side investigation has uncovered startling information regarding the Jackson Public School districts handling of finances.
JPS employees say the district is not depositing their contributions into the state retirement system.
A JPS teacher who would only like to be identified as Ms. Jackson says dating back to January, her retirement contributions had been taken out of her checks but she sees no deposits into PERS.
Ms. Jackson said, “Our money has not been put into PERS so even if it’s deposited back in the PERS what has happened to the interest that was supposed to be collected on it. Who is receiving this money and exactly what account is the money resting in now and why haven’t we been informed of it?”
JPS released a statement saying this is a result of their cyber security issue.
They also say they’ve confirmed with PERS that all funds have been received from JPS employees except for January 2020.
Tuesday, PERS Executive Director Ray Higgins released a statement saying in part:
“The Employer Reporting division has been working to help JPS after it encountered a cyber-security issue several months ago. Despite this issue, JPS continues to report contributions and information to PERS, however work is still underway.”
PERS went on to say members should see their full amounts once the posting is complete.
Our look into their budgeted amount for PERS contributions revealed roughly $2,000,000 should have been deposited since the start of this year.
Hard earned money JPS employees hope they will see again one day.
Ms. Jackson said, "If they did have some type of IT glitch it would be respectful for them to let us know exactly what was included in the IT glitch which was our money.”
Read JPS’s full statement below.
We recently learned that individual employee retirement accounts have not been updated with the most recent monthly contributions at the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi (PERS). This is a result of a cybersecurity issue we experienced several months ago that interrupted our operations and caused us to lock down our data systems.
Please note that no employees’ financial information is missing, removed or compromised. We have confirmed with PERS that all funds have been received from JPS employees for retirement purposes, except for January 2020.
Despite limited staffing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we anticipate the remaining file to be submitted to PERS within the next ten business days.
Due to their processing requirements, PERS cannot update employees’ accounts with their contributions until all reports have been submitted. Once the remaining January report is submitted, PERS will update all employees’ files within three to five business days.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.