JPD searching for white pickup involved in deadly hit and run

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run after a man was hit and killed while riding a bicycle.
The accident happened Monday night just before 9 p.m. on the 1700 block of Raymond Road.
Police say that the man was struck by a white pickup truck that left the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
Police are looking for information in this deadly crash.
If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
