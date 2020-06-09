Jones Co. family escapes house fire, loses 6 pets in blaze

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family escaped a Jones County house fire but lost six pets in the blaze Monday morning.
Dana Bumgarner with the Jones County Fire Council said Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer firefighters responded to the fire on Greenbriar Lane just after 5 a.m. Firefighters could see flames coming through the front windows of the home in the kitchen and living room areas when they arrived.
Firefighters were able to prevent fire damage to most of the back bedrooms.
According to Bumgarner, homeowner Randy Crocker said his daughter-in-law woke up and notified the family, allowing them to evacuate through bedroom windows. One resident sustained a minor injury while escaping the home.
Bumgarner said Crocker lived at the home with six family members, including two children.
Five dogs and a pet rabbit died in the fire, and the home sustained major damage.
Bumgarner said the family kept a hallway door closed that allowed extra time for firefighters to arrive and save the bedroom area of the home.
“The Jones County Fire Council would like to take this opportunity to remind citizens to always sleep with bedroom doors closed,” Bumgarner said in a news release. “This simple act can slow a fire’s spread into bedrooms, giving a few extra minutes to escape a fire in the home. Close before You doze!”
Emserv Ambulance Service and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
