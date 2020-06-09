First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy Tuesday; drier mid-week

TUESDAY: In the wake of Cristobal, the muggy Gulf air will loom over the region throughout the day. Expect highs, amid a mix of clouds and sun, to work their way into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity levels will likely push feels like temperatures past the century mark. A few afternoon showers and storms will flare up, mainly east of I-55. A front will dip into the region late tonight, ushering in drier air for mid-week.
WEDNESDAY: Outside of a stray shower or two in the morning, expect clouds to break for sunshine as the front sweeps through the region. We’ll still be able to warm up into the upper 80s, but humidity levels will be dropping in the wake of the front.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to muscle its way into the region through the latter half of the week with tolerable humidity levels for mid-June standards. Expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s through late week. Rain chances will remain low or near-zero through the majority of the weekend ahead.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
