First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy Tuesday; drier mid-week

TUESDAY: In the wake of Cristobal, the muggy Gulf air will loom over the region throughout the day. Expect highs, amid a mix of clouds and sun, to work their way into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity levels will likely push feels like temperatures past the century mark. A few afternoon showers and storms will flare up, mainly east of I-55. A front will dip into the region late tonight, ushering in drier air for mid-week.