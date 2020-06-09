Firework sales suffering mightily during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The summer skies won’t be as colorful and noisy as usual this summer.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, fireworks shows are being canceled and sales are down.
Small business owners in the fireworks industry say it feels like a nightmare.
Typically, this is a big time of year for firework sales, but many events are being canceled because of the virus concerns
“There are a lot of small businesses that are hurting," Big Pop Fireworks owner William David Chancellor said. "The notes are still coming due, the power bills, the insurance still coming due. You can’t let your insurance laps. You can’t stay in business if you don’t have your liability or workman’s comp. There’s no leniency in that.”
Chancellor says he’s never seen sales this slow in his 25 years in the business. He says six shows have already been canceled, that would have made up 80% of his income.
If sales don’t pick up over the next few weeks before July 4, he says he may have to file for bankruptcy.
Meanwhile, some places are considering pushing back their July 4 fireworks displays until around Labor Day.
