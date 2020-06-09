Family members want justice in officer-involved deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As protests across Mississippi put a spotlight on George Floyd and others outside the Capital City who died at the hands of police officers, nearly a dozen Jacksonians say that focus needs to return here because of their loved ones who also died from officer-involved incidents.
Relatives of Mario Clark, George Robinson and Lee Edward Bonner shared their pain and frustration over JPD’s involvement in those deaths during a press conference organized by Sweet & Associates, which represents them in separate cases.
Bonner died Feb. 26, 2018, after being shot more than a dozen times, according to his sister.
“The number keeps changing. The doctor told us seventeen, but they got 13. I don’t know," said Quana Spells.
JPD later said Bonner was armed and the shooting was justifiable.
Those officers were also cleared by a grand jury.
On Jan. 14, 2019, Robinson died after witnesses said officers repeatedly hit Robinson with a flashlight and body slammed the man.
Robinson’s sister, Bettersten Wade, said her brother had recently suffered a stroke.
“He might have been moving too slow, but that didn’t give them the right to snatch him out the car, bang him against the concrete, beat him until they just slung him outside the car like a dirty rag and handcuffed him,” she said.
JPD Chief James Davis told reporters the city’s K-9 unit responded to a location on Jones Avenue while searching for the gunman wanted for killing Anthony Longino days earlier.
During the search, Davis said Robinson was charged with an unspecified misdemeanor and given a field release, which is similar to a citation.
At some point between police arriving and Robinson receiving the citation, he received an injury to his forehead, the extent of which has not been released.
Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart ruled Robinson’s cause of death as subdural hemorrhage due to blunt force trauma, and classified it as a homicide.
One month later, the family of Mario Clark alleges he died after officers attempted to restrain and subdue him, using what they said was excessive force.
Clark’s mother, Sheila Ragland, said the injuries took place February 14, when Ragland called 911 to request help for her son.
Ragland said she told the dispatcher that Clark was a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic and was having an episode, so she needed him to be transported to the hospital.
Instead, the family said the officers beat him repeatedly.
Grisham-Stewart said the autopsy conducted by the state crime lab revealed internal injuries that were consistent with strangulation and suffocation, and said Clark’s death has been ruled a homicide.
“The police officers that beat him to death were black. See, it’s not a black or white thing. It’s not right what they’re doing to our people and I represent the many people who died or have been beaten who never had a voice," said Pamela Hilliard, one of Clark’s relatives.
Since 2017, 3 On Your Side found seven different instances of alleged officer-involved deaths by Jackson police, according to court filings and internal statistics.
Despite that, the protests that took place in the Capital City on Friday and Saturday made little mention of these Jackson cases, said John Knight, whose son was assaulted by a JPD officer a few years ago.
That officer was later fired and convicted.
“Everybody who had a position of power in the city of Jackson, Mississippi, was in that march [Saturday]. But we have crimes against citizens here, right here in our own city," Knight said. "We need to handle these situations before we go abroad to try to be some heroes and superheroes, when we have things messed up right in our own home.”
Dennis Sweet IV said he wants these officers to be treated like anybody else, noting that if anybody else had been implicated in one of those deaths, they would have been arrested.
“George Robinson, he was sitting outside his house. There’s more than probable cause that these officers assaulted him for no reason. The Mario Clark case, he was beaten to death, ruled a homicide, in his home. If anyone else did that, that would be probable cause for an arrest," Sweet said. "When there’s probable cause for an arrest, we ask that an arrest be made and then let the justice system take care of itself.”
Most of the cases of officer-involved deaths since 2017 ended with officers being no-billed by a grand jury, meaning they were allowed to return to work.
In one case, 3 On Your Side uncovered the same JPD officer, RaKasha Adams, had been behind the trigger in two officer-involved shootings less than three months apart.
“They are supposed to protect and serve the communities. They work for us. They’re supposed to protect us. They don’t supposed to beat us. They don’t supposed to kill us," Knight said. "They supposed to arrest us and take us to jail and let the judge be the judge. Don’t be the judge of the streets like some common thug.”
Knight said he doesn’t know why there’s been such a delay in handling these other cases, citing possible coverups and saying the responsibility falls at the mayor and district attorney’s feet.
Hinds County DA Jody Owens released a statement to reporters shortly after the press conference.
“Since being sworn into Office this January, my administration has been actively investigating both cases and has been in contact with Mayor Lumumba and attorneys of the families involved,” the statement said. “It is the policy of the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office that all evidence generated from death investigations involving police officers is presented to a Hinds County Grand Jury to determine whether criminal charges against the police officers involved is warranted.”
Owens said the COVID 19 pandemic has temporarily limited the ability of his office to convene a grand jury.
“Both cases are being prepared for Grand Jury presentment and Grand Jury action is anticipated in both the Robinson and Clark cases in the very near future. In as much as both the Robinson and Clark cases are the subject ongoing investigations the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office will make no further comments until such investigations are completed and a Hinds County Grand Jury has taken action regarding the same.”
Owens’ statement also gave the wrong date of death for Clark as Feb. 14, 2019, which was actually the date of the alleged assault.
Clark died six days later after being taken off life support.
Despite declining requests for interviews, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba released a statement about the cases also.
“The City of Jackson has acted swiftly, appropriately, and within its power with respect to all of the cases mentioned during today’s press conference held by the Law Offices of Sweet & Associates," Lumumba said in the statement. "We are grateful to the District Attorney for clarifying the City’s response with respect to the Mario Clark and George Robinson cases. Not only were these cases, per the DA’s statement, referred to their office, but action was taken immediately to remove those officers off the street during their pending investigations. In the Mario Clark and John Knight cases, the officers were terminated immediately. In the Mario Clark case, those officers were brought back on duty by the Civil Service Commission. That decision is currently being appealed by the City.”
Dennis Sweet III confirmed the families at the press conference all have active civil suits from the officer-involved deaths, but would not divulge where they were in those individual cases.
Wade said she wants something done, regardless of how long it takes, because she believes it could happen to anybody else.
“They wasn’t even looking for him. They was looking for someone else. But instead, they killed my brother. Well, what’s the city of Jackson gonna do about it? How we gonna stop police brutality?” Wade asked.
