Alabama-transfer Shavers signs with Mississippi State

Shavers, 6-6, 205, was one of the elite wide receiver prospects in the country in 2017. He was listed as the No. 88 player overall, the No. 12 receiver and No. 11 player in Texas by the 247Sports Composite. Shavers played at Lewisville High School, catching 27 passes for 397 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior in 2016 after finishing with 37 catches for 803 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior in 2015.