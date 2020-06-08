Vicksburg Fire Chief under fire for controversial comments

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg’s Fire Chief is now the latest public official to stir up controversy with comments on social media.
Back in May, Fire Chief Craig Dancyzk posted the comments in a Facebook thread.
The posts were in reference to protests and riots happening around the world following the death of George Floyd—the unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.
He wrote, “I got 40 round magazines and (2) AR’s.” He went on to say, “Protect your families from criminals.”
“We are not in a war and I have issues with people who think we are in a war," said Vicksburg’s NAACP President Bobbie Morrow.
Morrow responded to the Facebook post that has started a social media firestorm.
“He needs to have dialogue with individuals other than those who were putting it in his head that we are some kind of animals for something uncivilized and barbaric. We have no weapons we come in peace. But, we are coming to vote. I have to keep emphasizing that we will vote,” said Morrow.
While the chief choose not to comment, former firefighter Allen Pugh is speaking out.
He also commented on the thread and said the chief is not racist and he was only promoting the right to protect family and property.
“I think with emotions high I can see how people can interpret different ways. I don’t think in any shape or form or fashion he had any intent to hurt anybody. He has no ill intent. He is a law abiding citizen that is exercising his Second Amendment Right to own his firearms and also his First Amendment right to verbalize that,” said Pugh.
3 on your side also questioned Mayor George Flaggs about the chief’s comments.
“I apologize on behalf of the city of Vicksburg for anything and everything that has been said.”
Mayor Flaggs says the chief still has his job but he has launched a investigation and is working with an outside law firm that specializes in social media matters.
He said once that’s concluded, he will determine what is the correct action to take regarding the chief.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.