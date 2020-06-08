Tropical Storm Cristobal’s La. landfall brings winds, flooding to South Mississippi

Tropical Storm Cristobal’s La. landfall brings winds, flooding to South Mississippi
Tropical Storm Cristobal brought enough wind and rain to flood Benachi Avenue at Bayview in Biloxi along the Back Bay. (Source: viewer submitted)
By WLOX Staff | June 6, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT - Updated June 8 at 6:45 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As Tropical Storm Cristobal inched closer to the Coast, some counties have already started to get a taste of the storm. As of Sunday morning, George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River County are all under a river flood warning.

As Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southern Louisiana between Grand Isle and the Mississippi River, Gov. Tate Reeves took to social media lead a prayer for Mississippians on the Gulf Coast impacted by the storm.

There is power in prayer. Please pray with us for Mississippians on the coast today dealing with the damage of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Posted by Tate Reeves on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Highway 90 reopened in Biloxi after the Mississippi Department of Transportation had closed the highway in Harrison County due to flooding.

[ LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations available in South Mississippi ]

Winds and waves were so strong that part of the Lighthouse Pier broke off, later washing ashore a half-mile to the west.

Lighthouse Pier, a victim again

Tip of Lighthouse Pier washes ashore a half-mile to the west, at White Avenue.

Posted by City of Biloxi on Sunday, June 7, 2020

An SUV flipped onto the sand beach from Highway 90 in Pass Christian between Davis and Fleitas avenues. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Pass Christian Police, and Pass Christian Fire responded along with American Medical Response, but no injuries were reported.

An SUV flipped onto the sand beach from Highway 90 in Pass Christian between Davis and Fleitas avenues.
An SUV flipped onto the sand beach from Highway 90 in Pass Christian between Davis and Fleitas avenues. (Source: Hunter Dawkins)

The inclement weather has caused multiple power outages across the Gulf Coast, with Coast Electric, Mississippi Power and Singing River Electric responding to their respective customers.

WLOX News has received reports of multiple road closures. Those can be found below as well as the latest weather updates for all of the counties in South Mississippi.

Waveland, Mississippi at Vacation Ave
Waveland, Mississippi at Vacation Ave (Source: Annette Rasnic)

Hancock County

Beach Boulevard in Hancock County is closed due to flooding.

· The following is the areas that had street flooding in Hancock County:

  • Everest on Westside of HWY 603 had 10 Streets
  • Lagan on Eastside of HWY 603 had 37 Streets
  • Central Avenue on Eastside of HWY 603 had 60 Streets
  • Avenue B on Eastside of HWY 603 had 27 Streets
  • Chapman Road had 25 Streets
  • Jordan River Drive had 6 Streets
  • Sugar Field Drive had 2 Streets
  • Avenue B on Westside of HWY 603 had 10 Streets
  • Kiln-Waveland Cut-off Road had 8 Streets
  • Hwy 603 and Whitney had 5 Streets
  • Harbor Drive had 27 Streets
  • Heron Bay/Ansley Road had 14 Street
  • Union off River Drive had 18 Streets
  • Beach BLVD had 1 Street
  • Jordan River Shores had 9 Streets
Waveland,Mississippi on Coleman Ave
Waveland,Mississippi on Coleman Ave (Source: Annette Rasnic)

Harrison County

The following is the areas that had street flooding in Harrison County:

  • Cedar Lake Bridge
  • The intersection of Back Bay Boulevard and Lee Street and area of Sixth and Seventh streets and U.S. 90 eastbound closed at Miramar.
  • Benachi Avenue closed at Bayview Avenue
  • Division Street between Laurel Court and Crawford Street
  • Irish Hill is closed at Summer Place.

A flood warning has been issued for the following rivers in Harrison County ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal: · Biloxi...

Posted by Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Saturday, June 6, 2020

Jackson County

Flood Warning issued June 6 at 9:42PM CDT by NWS Mobile AL The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a...

Posted by Jackson County, Mississippi Government on Saturday, June 6, 2020

Pearl River County

NWS New Orleans has issued a Tornado Watch for,Multiple Counties THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH...

Posted by Pearl River County Office of Emergency Services on Sunday, June 7, 2020

George County

Stone County

The information related to the weather warnings and advisories was released from NOAA, unless attributed otherwise, and will be updated in accordance with their latest release of details.

[ READ MORE: Tropical Storm & Storm Surge Warnings issued for South Mississippi ]

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.