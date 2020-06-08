Tropical Storm Cristobal’s La. landfall brings winds, flooding to South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As Tropical Storm Cristobal inched closer to the Coast, some counties have already started to get a taste of the storm. As of Sunday morning, George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River County are all under a river flood warning.
As Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southern Louisiana between Grand Isle and the Mississippi River, Gov. Tate Reeves took to social media lead a prayer for Mississippians on the Gulf Coast impacted by the storm.
Highway 90 reopened in Biloxi after the Mississippi Department of Transportation had closed the highway in Harrison County due to flooding.
Winds and waves were so strong that part of the Lighthouse Pier broke off, later washing ashore a half-mile to the west.
An SUV flipped onto the sand beach from Highway 90 in Pass Christian between Davis and Fleitas avenues. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Pass Christian Police, and Pass Christian Fire responded along with American Medical Response, but no injuries were reported.
The inclement weather has caused multiple power outages across the Gulf Coast, with Coast Electric, Mississippi Power and Singing River Electric responding to their respective customers.
WLOX News has received reports of multiple road closures. Those can be found below as well as the latest weather updates for all of the counties in South Mississippi.
Hancock County
Beach Boulevard in Hancock County is closed due to flooding.
- Pearl River near Bogalusa
- Pearl River near Pearl River
- A flood watch is in effect and will remain so until Tuesday morning—due to the potential for extreme flooding rain.
- Storm surge warning in effect for Bay Saint Louis, Diamondhead, and Waveland. NOAA said the impact of concern is now until Monday evening.
· The following is the areas that had street flooding in Hancock County:
- Everest on Westside of HWY 603 had 10 Streets
- Lagan on Eastside of HWY 603 had 37 Streets
- Central Avenue on Eastside of HWY 603 had 60 Streets
- Avenue B on Eastside of HWY 603 had 27 Streets
- Chapman Road had 25 Streets
- Jordan River Drive had 6 Streets
- Sugar Field Drive had 2 Streets
- Avenue B on Westside of HWY 603 had 10 Streets
- Kiln-Waveland Cut-off Road had 8 Streets
- Hwy 603 and Whitney had 5 Streets
- Harbor Drive had 27 Streets
- Heron Bay/Ansley Road had 14 Street
- Union off River Drive had 18 Streets
- Beach BLVD had 1 Street
- Jordan River Shores had 9 Streets
Harrison County
- Biloxi River near Lyman
- Tchoutacabouffa River above D’Iberville
- Wolf River above Gulfport
- A storm surge warning has also been issued for Harrison county as well as a flood watch.
The following is the areas that had street flooding in Harrison County:
- Cedar Lake Bridge
- The intersection of Back Bay Boulevard and Lee Street and area of Sixth and Seventh streets and U.S. 90 eastbound closed at Miramar.
- Benachi Avenue closed at Bayview Avenue
- Division Street between Laurel Court and Crawford Street
- Irish Hill is closed at Summer Place.
Jackson County
- Front Beach Drive and East Beach
- Pascagoula At Merrill
- Houses in Plum Bluff Estates may see an impact as minor flooding is in the forecast.
- Jackson County is also under a flood watch and a coastal flood advisory until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, which could cause road closures in the area.
Pearl River County
- Pearl River near Pearl River; Pearl River near Bogalusa
- West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeill
- East Hobolochitto Creek Near Caesar
- A tropical storm warning in effect for Picayune and Poplarville in Pearl River County. NOAA said there is no storm surge expected to overwhelm the county in the forecast.
George County
- Pascagoula at Merrill
- Leaf near Mclain
- Chickasawhay At Leakesville
- George County is also under a flash flood watch.
Stone County
- Stone County is under a flash flood watch through Monday afternoon.
The information related to the weather warnings and advisories was released from NOAA, unless attributed otherwise, and will be updated in accordance with their latest release of details.
