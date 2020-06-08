Strong winds knock down trees, power lines

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Storms rolled through Mississippi on Sunday night and into Monday morning as tropical Depression Cristobal made its way through the state.
Reports of damage came in early Monday, as trees and power lines came crashing to the ground from strong winds connected to the storms.
A tree came down over Palestine Road in Raymond, blocking the street.
On Northover Drive in Jackson, a tree came down in the middle of the road, taking power lines with it.
In Pickens, WLBT viewer Terry Wynne reported more damage, where a tree fell on top of a car. He says the driver is OK.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.