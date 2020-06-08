Soldier welcomed home with surprise parade after year in Baghdad

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Staff Sergeant Steven Gonzalez is back home after a year overseas. His mother Anna Gail-Valdivia surprised him with a car parade Saturday.
“I just think that every soldier should be recognized for what they’re doing for us and for our country," said Gail-Valdivia; “it was very hard because I’m very I’m -- he’s a mama’s boy. So it was hard for him to be gone.”
Gonzalez had no clue who was coming by.
“I’m glad to be back around family and friends and just seeing all the support that I’ve had throughout the whole time that I’ve been gone. It’s just overwhelming,” said Gonzalez.
“Come to my surprise my both. My fire departments came out here cleaning and buying fire department. And then also Pearl so their support,” said Gonzalez.
There was one person missing. Gonzalez’s step-father Daniel Gomez was shot and killed in Jackson in 2016.
He knows his step father would have loved to see the celebration.
“I know he’ll be like super proud of me. He would always salute me even though I’m not a officer and enlisted. But yeah, he would he would just stand probably just saluting and just happy and proud to see his step son actually making something of himself,” said Gonzalez.
Gonzalez says he's excited for his future.
