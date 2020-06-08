Several employees at Nissan plant in Canton test positive for coronavirus

Nissan's Canton, Miss., vehicle assembly plant, photographed, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Officials announced that the plant is going to build the next-generation Nissan Frontier. The plant currently manufactures six models of trucks and SUVs. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Josh Carter | June 8, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT - Updated June 8 at 12:35 PM

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several employees at the Nissan plant in Canton have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to spokeswoman Lloryn Love-Carter, the individuals did not work together in the same area and were immediately requested to seek medical attention.

Other workers who may have come in contact with those who tested positive for coronavirus were notified and are now quarantined.

Love-Carter says the facility has disinfected any potentially affected work areas and that there is no indication that the individuals contracted the coronavirus while at work.

