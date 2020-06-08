Protesting during the pandemic: Health experts weigh in on health concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently millions of protesters across the globe hit the streets after the death of George Floyd.
All 50 states have participated in the Black Lives Matter movement while in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, sparking health concerns.
“A lot of people don’t want to protest or support the cause but I am very proud that my city and state are taking steps to support Black people,” said local Hailey Greer.
The Black Lives Matter movement brought thousands of people together right here in the Capitol City this past weekend.
“I am very proud of Jackson. It is so important for people to come out and support regardless of black or white.”
But doing so during a pandemic has sparked health concerns for many.
“Stay safe because there is a pandemic still going on and only one person can affect lots of people.”
Even with protesters wearing masks while they flood the streets of their communities some are asking; “How safe is it really?”
“There is no question that it does pose some risk.”
So how big is the risk? 3 On Your Side talked with Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld.
“We are hopeful that it being outside will make that risk a bit smaller. Outside theoretically there is a lot better ventilation and UV light. Some things viruses don’t like that are outdoors.”
The main concern is that recent rallies could bring increased transmission of the coronavirus.
“The virus is still out there and unfortunately the virus does not care if it is a good cause or not. It will still spread person to person.”
Dr. Threlkeld says it’s important to remember to protect yourself which then protects those in your community.
“If you do these things; hand hygiene, wear a mask since you are close to someone, and try to space out. These are the things that work.”
