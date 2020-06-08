Police chief responds to criticism of photo showing him kneeling with protester

“If you still have problem with this hit the ‘unfriend’ button on your [Facebook] page, no better yet block me!” he wrote. “If you are a police officer and have a problem with this...turn your badge in! I promise you if I identify any police officer having an issue with mutual respect I will personally pull the badge from your chest! The honorable profession I have proudly served for over 36 years as a civilian and in the military will not be tarnished!”