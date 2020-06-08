Police chief responds to criticism of photo showing him kneeling with protester

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s police chief took to Facebook Monday in response to negative responses he said he received to a photo showing him kneeling with a protester.
Police Chief Carl Ritchie said he received "some hate email and other social media comments about submitting to a protester."
"If that is what you see in this picture, you are part of the problem!" he wrote in the post.
The picture in question, Richie says, was taken after he and Mount Pleasant Police "assisted over 2,000 peaceful voices to be heard."
Richie and his officers joined marchers Sunday afternoon in a protest on the Ravenel Bridge’s pedestrian lane.
“With the police department with us it sends a message,” one protester said. “It sends a message that we’re Charleston, we’re united, and we stand as one.”
In a post on his personal Facebook page, the police chief issued a stern response to those who criticized the photo.
"Not a single arrest, no violence, no vandalism and no traffic impeded!" Ritchie wrote. "Isn't that what we are supposed to do? I took an oath to serve and protect ALL people equally and I will never betray my oath! I am here to protect those who cannot protect themselves."
Richie said the young man in the photo approached him after the peaceful walk Sunday on over the Ravenel Bridge, saying, "Chief, I have so much respect for you and the men and women who were here today to protect us! Would you please take my hand and kneel WITH me!"
Richie called it a picture of "two human beings showing each other mutual respect."
“If you still have problem with this hit the ‘unfriend’ button on your [Facebook] page, no better yet block me!” he wrote. “If you are a police officer and have a problem with this...turn your badge in! I promise you if I identify any police officer having an issue with mutual respect I will personally pull the badge from your chest! The honorable profession I have proudly served for over 36 years as a civilian and in the military will not be tarnished!”
Ritchie ended his post with this: “In case there was any question, I KNEEL FOR THE CROSS AND STAND FOR THE FLAG!!!!”
