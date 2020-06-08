Dennis Allen confident veteran leadership will guide Saints through turbulence

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen spoke to the media via videoconference Monday and provided insight on how the team is handling the initially-divisive comments “I think the fact that we have got a veteran team allows us to handle these types of situations a lot better," Allen said. "Certainly, I think the thing that is evident is that there has to be communication in our country and communication is really a two-way street. To be able to have effective communication, somebody has to be willing to speak, but somebody has to be willing to listen. I think that’s where we’re at right now. Obviously these are challenging times that we’re dealing with in our country and we’ve got to do whatever is necessary to make sure we solve of the issues that we’re dealing with.”