DA: Case files from officer-involved shooting of Ricky Ball to be released to public

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT/WCBI) - The District Attorney’s Office has been working to release evidence to the public regarding the death of Ricky Ball, who was shot and killed by former Columbus police officer Canyon Boykin.
District Attorney Scott Colom requested the case files from the Attorney General’s Office after the case was dropped in late May.
Boykin was charged with manslaughter in the 2015 shooting death of Columbus man Ricky Ball.
Since the AG’s announcement, the case received statewide attention.
Colom said the reason behind releasing the case details was to provide as much transparency as he legally could to the people.
“They are going to see a lot of witness statements, they’re going to see some videos of what was going on. They’re going to see some photos, some investigative reports, autopsy reports,” explained Colom.
Colom said his entire office was working on putting together what they can release.
He hopes to have the information posted online by next week.
Demonstrators marched from the AG’s office the Mississippi State Capitol last week.
Fitch dismissed the manslaughter indictment against former Columbus cop Canyon Boykin for shooting and killing Ricky Ball, telling 3 On Your Side there was not enough evidence to prosecute.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.