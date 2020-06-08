Clinical trials to treat COVID-19 underway at UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Daily Coronavirus cases and deaths are reported in Mississippi and across the country.
UMMC is nearly two months into patient trials to test drugs that could fight the respiratory virus.
More than 30 patients are enrolled in COVID-19 clinical trials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Four hundred patients are enrolled nationwide.
“The more we learn about the natural progression of disease is, in other words, if they’re going to get sicker, what the time frame is,” said UMMC Emergency Medicine Chairman Dr. Alan Jones. “We should see if it appears as though some of these treatments are working”.
Among the clinical trials is the testing of the anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine.
A Lansing Medical Journal study that suggested worse outcomes for patients with heart arrhythmias has been retracted.
Researchers will soon begin a study on a angeotensin blocker for use in blocking the sight of receptors for COVID-19.
The only known drug to reportedly help with COVID-19 is Remdesivir.
According to the U-S Department of Health and Human Services there is a shortage.
But UMMC has access to it.
“Remdesivir is actually an antiviral drug,” said the 21 year UMMC physician."So it’s specifically attacks the viral components of the virus and there’s been a study published that suggests that the earlier you get it it shortens the disease process."
Jones said the trials will give valuable information about what course of action to take should there be a resurgence of the respiratory virus in the fall.
