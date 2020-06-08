Alleged victims of police brutality to hold press conference in Jackson Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Families of those who they say suffered police brutality at the hands of the Jackson Police Department will speak out Tuesday afternoon.
A press conference has been called for 2 p.m. in Downtown Jackson.
Attorneys for those families say that some of these individuals suffered serious injury and some even lost their lives.
“While Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and Jackson City officials march and call for justice elsewhere, these family members want to know why justice hasn’t come for their loved ones right here in Jackson,” read a press release from Sweet and Associates.
They say in many cases the officers have not been arrested or prosecuted.
Family members are looking for answers in both the assaults and deaths of their loved ones.
