ALERT DAY: Local impacts continue as Tropical Depression Cristobal moves north

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today is an ALERT DAY as we continue to deal with now Tropical Depression Cristobal! As of 4AM, Cristobal is centered over SW Mississippi with max sustained winds up to 35MPH and is moving to the NNW at 10MPH. Heavy rain/flash flooding, gusty winds, & the possibility of brief tornadoes into the afternoon and evening hours all remain threats until this system clears our area to the north.
As many of these threats can develop quickly over the course of our Monday, be sure to keep your First Alert Weather App handy and keep your alerts on *LOUD*. Watch out for ponding on roadways and any branches that may have been knocked down from gusty winds. Avoid flooded roadways and be sure to head indoors if any tornado warnings are issued for your area.
Winds will finally subside into Tuesday and we’ll only have a scattered shower chance in the forecast as highs lift back into the low 90s. We’ll finally feel some relief mid-week thanks to a cold front that will sweep through the state Wednesday morning. This could bring an isolated shower or two, but mainly, it will bring us lower dewpoints and average temperatures through the rest of the work week!
This weekend will feature slightly higher dewpoints and the possibility of isolated showers and storms, but many will stay dry. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!
