Pelahatchie community members hold convoy for lost loved ones

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Once the Coronavirus pandemic hit, traditional burial services and funerals quickly became a thing of the past.
That isn’t stopping people in the Pelahatchie community from coming up with a way to honor and remember loved one who have recently passed.
Cars were decorated with messages while community members honked their horns.
“This has been a great day,” said local Inez Boyd.
Police sirens blared throughout the streets of Pelahatchie.
The reason is to show love to the community in the passing of their loved ones.
“The goal is to let the people know we care and we love them,” said Patsy Watson
It’s a memory Boyd says she will never forget.
“It is so important for me to be here today and see this home-going and memorial because we have never had this before.”
With the help of resident Patsy Watson along with Pelahatchie leaders and Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, grieving community members were able to pay their respects and say goodbye to loved ones one last time.
“It just makes me feel so good because we didn’t know anyone would do this for us,” said Boyd
Watson says when tragedy strikes, that’s when it’s time for the community to step up and show their support.
“Since the pandemic we have not been able to comfort one another in a way that we usually do.”
Instead, a memorial service held was filled with song, prayer, and community support.
“This is a day I swear I will never forget,” said Boyd
50 solar lights now light up the corner of College Street and Kirby Avenue. Representing the 50 souls that have pass, but now will shine through the Pelahatchie community.
“My prayer for anyone who has lost anyone God will give you the peace for today, tomorrow, and the days to come and strength.”
