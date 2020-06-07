Man arrested for firing shots after an altercation in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested in Vicksburg after firing a gun into the air early Sunday morning.
Officers say they responded to a disturbance and shots fired call in downtown Vicksburg on Washington Street.
According to police, 30-year-old Jacob D. Morgan was in the Jacques’ Bar when he got into an altercation with someone. He then ran to his car to get his weapon and began firing shots into the air.
Morgan was arrested and charged with weapon discharge, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and public intoxication.
The bar has been ordered to close until the owners meet with the mayor.
Morgan is now behind bars as he awaits his initial appearance.
